15 districts have reported no new coronavirus cases in 28 days: Ministry of Health issues statement

The official added that besides the 15 districts, 80 districts in India have not reported a single case in 14 days.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare interacted on Friday with all the State Health Minister and Health Secretaries through a video conference to review the preparedness and actions taken for management of COVID-19.

He also urged the states to focus on surveillance, house-to-house active case finding, early identification of cases and proper clinical management to ensure that the patients get timely treatment and mortality is reduced.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs early Saturday issued an order to all States/UTs, to allow opening of all shops registered under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighbourhood an standalone shops.

“It would be mandatory for all permitted shops to open only with 50 per cent strength of workers, ensure compulsory wearing of masks and strict adherence to social distancing norms,” MHA said in its release.

These Relaxations in Lockdown Restrictions would not applicable in Hotspots/Containment Zones, as well as in single and multi-brand malls.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown will be extended till May 3. Following this, MHA issued fresh guidelines for the citizens during this phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on April 14 also said that non-hotspot areas would be slightly relaxed after April 20.

To identify the COVID-19 hotspots across the country, the central government has classified 170 districts under Red Zone.