15 Armymen to be awarded Sena Medal for gallantry in counter terror ops

New Delhi: A total of 15 Indian Army officers and soldiers will be awarded the Sena Medal, five of them posthumously, on Army Day on Friday for gallantry during counter terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Sena Medal is awarded in recognition of such individual acts of exceptional devotion to duty or courage as have special significance to the Indian Army.

Major Ketan Sharma of 19 Rashtriya Rifles (Engineers) will be awarded the honoured posthumously for showing exemplary courage during counter terror operations on June 16, 2019 in Jammu & Kashmir. He killed a terrorist and saved the life of a colleague, despite being severely injured due to incessant firing by the enemy. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Naib Subedar Tsewang Gialshan of 5th battalion Ladakh Scouts Regiment will also be awarded posthumously for saving the life of a soldier trapped in an avalanche, disregarding his own safety at the Kansing post of Siachen Glacier. He attained martyrdom on November 30, 2019.

Sepoy Rambir of 34 battalion Rashtriya Rifles (Jat Regiment) is another soldier to be awarded posthumously. On August 1, 2019, in a village in J&K in a cordon operation, Sepoy Rambir in a bold and daring move, broke his own cover, to close in to his injured colleague while continuously engaging the terrorists with heavy fire. Despite being grievously injured, he saved his colleague's life before succumbing to his injuries.