13-year-old girl from Hyderabad scales Mount Kilimanjaro

A 13-year-old girl from Hyderabad recently scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

Muriki Pulakita Hasvi, from Hyderabad, expressed her happiness and shared her experience of scaling Mount Kilimanjaro.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi said: "It was an adventurous experience, Mount Kilimanjaro is such a mountain where you experience all the weather conditions."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hasvi told the news agency that the preparation for her latest mountaineering trip to Mount Kilimanjaro started three months back right after she climbed the Everest base camp in April this year.

"I got to know about mountaineering through a movie. My future goal is to get to the top of all 7 summits across the world," Muriki Pulakita Hasvi told ANI.

Hasvi explained that the preparation for this Mountaineering has been stated three months back right after the Everest base camp that was done in April this year.

"After doing base camp, I realised that I want to complete all seven summits therefore I stated preparation then and there," she added.

"What I learnt in all this is that for mountaineering, you have to be mentally strong, so I used to do all the activities like Yoga and Meditation to keep myself mentally," she said..

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 09:35 AM IST