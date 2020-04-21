125 families put in self-isolation after worker tests positive for coronavirus in Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Monday, more than 100 people working inside Rashtrapati Bhavan have been quarantined after a worker was tested positive for coronavirus.
According to reports, at least 125 families have been asked to remain in self-isolation as per the Union Health Ministry's guidelines. The individual has been sent to the quarantine centre in the nearby Birla Mandir complex.
In the meanwhile, three police personnel posted in the Nabi Karim area of the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19. Their test results came yesterday, said Delhi Police. Nabi Karim area is one of the 84 containment zones in Delhi.
As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 2,081 people in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, including 47 deaths. 431 persons have been cured in Delhi.
With 1,336 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 18,601 on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said. The health ministry in the morning update said that of the total cases, 14,759 are active cases, with 590 casualties.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 14,759 while 3,251 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals.
(Inputs from Agencies)
