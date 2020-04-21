125 families put in self-isolation after worker tests positive for coronavirus in Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Monday, more than 100 people working inside Rashtrapati Bhavan have been quarantined after a worker was tested positive for coronavirus.

According to reports, at least 125 families have been asked to remain in self-isolation as per the Union Health Ministry's guidelines. The individual has been sent to the quarantine centre in the nearby Birla Mandir complex.

In the meanwhile, three police personnel posted in the Nabi Karim area of the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19. Their test results came yesterday, said Delhi Police. Nabi Karim area is one of the 84 containment zones in Delhi.