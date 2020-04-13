Coronavirus in Delhi: Full list of containment zones in the national capital

The Delhi government on Monday conducted a massive sanitisation drive across the metropolis as a part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 60 machines, including 10 hi-tech Japanese machines, have been deployed in the national capital.
"Massive sanitisation drive underway in Delhi. 60 machines, including 10 hi-tech Japanese machines, have been deployed," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 1,154. Till now, 27 people have been cured and discharged, while 24 deaths have been reported.
Meanwhile, the government has released a list of 47 containment zones in the national capital.
Here is the full list of containment zones in Delhi:
District - South:
1. Entire effected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
2. Entire effected street of Gali No 5, 6 & 7, L1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.
3. Affected area around H. No A-176, Deoli Extention, New Delhi
District - South-West:
4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.
5. Dinpur Village
6. Gali No 5 & SA, H2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi
7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
9. Area of StreetGati No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjof Zakir Nagar ( Core) rest of Zakir Nagar Buffer Zone
10. H. No 811 to 829 and 842 to 335 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part II, New Delhi
11. H. No 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part II, New Delhi
12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
14. H Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abul Fazal Enclave, Delhi
15. E-Block, Abul Fazal Enclave, Delhi
16. H No 97 to 107 and H. No 20-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash, Delhi
17. E Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash, Delhi
District - North:
19. B Block Jahangirpuri.
20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jahangirpuri
District - East:
21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
22. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
23. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi
24. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
25. Vardhman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase 1, Extension, Delhi
26. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
27. Gali no. 4. from H. No. J 3/11S (Nagar Dalry) to HNO 3/10B towards Anar wall Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kun Extension, Delhi
28. Gali No 4. from H. No - 3/101 to H. No. 3/107 Krishan Kani Extension Delhi
29. Gali No 5. A Block From HNO A 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092
District - Shahdara:
30. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave, Delhi
31. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden
32. G, H, J Blocks old Seemapuri
33. F-70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
34. Pratap khand, Jhilmil Colony
District - New Delhi:
35. Shastri Market, including J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh
36. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi.
District - Central:
37. Sadar Bazaar, Central District.
38. Chandni Mahal, Central District
39. District Nabi Karim, Central District.
40. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084
District - West:
41. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar New Delhi 110015
42. In and around area of B 1/2, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi 10063.
43. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar New Delhi
44. In and around area of H. No. A 30. Mansarovar Garden, New Delhi
45. In and around area of A-1B/75A Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar, Delhi 110063.
46. In and wound area of A-280. J J. Colony, Madipur, Delhi 110063.
47. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
