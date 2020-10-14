12 killed as rain lashes Hyderabad; rescue efforts underway: Latest updates

As heavy rains lash Hyderabad, 12 people have lost their lives. Alongside, houses have been damaged and roads inundated. According to reports, twelve people have died in Telangana in rain related incidents, following incessant rainfall in different parts of the state. Several others are being treated for injuries.

According to official data, from 8.30 am to 2100 hours on Tuesday, Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm rainfall, followed by 250.8 mm at Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district. Several localities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits received very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, official sources said. The provisional average rainfall in GHMC was 98.9 mm, it said.

Wall and roof collapses claim lives

Ten people, including a toddler were killed in two separate wall collapse incidents in Chandrayangutta police station limits. In another incident, a 40-year-old woman and her daughter died after the roof of their house fell on them in the Ibrahimpatnam area.

A senior police official said huge boulders rolled down a hill and crashed into two houses at Chandrayangutta late Tuesday night, killing eight people and injuring three. Two more deaths were reported on Wednesday morning from the area, the official said.

Exams postponed

Due to heavy rainfall and flooding in various parts of Hyderabad, Osmania University has postponed all exams scheduled today and tomorrow. According to the Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Hyderabad, examinations from 16 October will be conducted as per timetable.

Flooded roads

Going by photos shared by news agency ANI, streets have become waterlogged, at times causing damage to vehicles and creating heavy traffic snarls. Visuals shared from the Tolichowki area of Hyderabad show vehicles and pedestrians moving through flooded streets. Visuals from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad also showed waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall.

As many as 33 passengers of a state-run bus were rescued after the vehicle got stuck owing to water-logging on a road at Uppal.