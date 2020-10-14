Mumbai Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert, says heavy to very heavy rain likely in city over next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain in the next 48 hours.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Thursday and the next three days for south Konkan and central Maharashtra.

According to IMD, an extremely low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16. This could result into heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions are expected to get showers on Wednesday while Mumbai and Konkan regions would receive rain on 15th and 16th.

Taking to Twitter, IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar wrote: "Depression ovr Telangana moved further W NW is at 0530 hrs on 14 Oct is ovr western parts of Telangana abt 130km E NE of Gulbarga, abt 50km west of Hyderabad. Vry likely to move further W NW & gradually weaken in a well marked low area in nxt 12 hrs."