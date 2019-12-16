10-day-old Ambedkar statue damaged in Rajasthan

A statue of BR Ambedkar that had been installed just around ten days ago and was awaiting a formal unveiling was broken by miscreants on Saturday night at Pawta village in Jaipur district. The incident sparked off anger and locals gathered to protest and staged a sit in at the park where the statue had been installed.
The incident came to light when daily walkers reached the park early Sunday morning. Soon people gathered at the spot and started protesting. They handed over a memorandum to SDM NR Saini and DSP Dinesh Yadav who had reached the spot, but refused to end the protest.
Minister in the Gehlot government Rajendra Yadav and Congress MLA from Viratnagar Indraj Gurjar reached the spot and assured the people that the accused would soon be arrested.
They also assured that a new statue would be installed to replace the one that had been damaged. “We will continue with the sit in till a new statue is installed,” said social activist Nityendra Manav who is leading the protest.
