Baba Ramdev calls followers of Ambedkar, Periyar intellectual terrorists; 'BoycottPatanjali' trends on Twitter

Patanjali Ayurved founder Baba Ramdev has landed in the middle of controversy yet again after calling followers of BR Ambedkar and Periyar EV Ramasamy 'intellectual terrorists'.

During an interview last week, he was heard saying that such followers are indulging in vyacharik aatankwaad.

"Supporters of Periyar say that people who follow gods are fools, those who worship him are miscreants and fools, and that God is evil," he explained.

The Republic TV interview that aired on November 11 has been making the rounds on social media since then. Ramdev goes on to say that India does not need people like Lenin, Marx and Mao as their views go against Indian culture.

His comments have irked many organisations and individuals, with the All India Ambedkar Mahasabha, All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation and the Bhim Army condemning his words.

Social media users are also up in arms and #ArrestRamdev #ArrestBabaRamdev and #BoycottPatanjali have since been trending on Twitter.

Political activist Hansraj Meena posted a clip of the interview and sought an apology from Ramdev.