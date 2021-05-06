1 held, guns seized in Chhatrasal Stadium firing case involving wrestler Sushil Kumar

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested one person and seized one double-barrel loaded guns in the Chhatrasal Stadium firing case involving Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar, in which one was killed and another sustained injuries.

"In the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, information of firing inside the Chhatrasal Stadium was received at Model Town Police Station. Police staff immediately reached there and found five cars parked in the parking area of the stadium. On further enquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel had taken place allegedly between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area. The injured persons were shifted to BJRM Hospital for treatment," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North West District.

A case was registered at PS Model Town in this regard. The scene of the crime as well as all the five vehicles were inspected by police.