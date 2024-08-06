 1 Crore Hindu Refugees From Bangladesh Might Enter West Bengal Soon, Claims BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari
Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari said the people of West Bengal should be prepared for the entry of one crore Hindu refugees from Bangladesh.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Suvendu Adhikari, LoP West Bengal | File Photo

Amid the political unrest in Bangladesh, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed on Monday that around one crore Hindu refugees might enter the state from the neighbouring country in the next few days.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, Adhikari said the people of West Bengal should be prepared for the entry of one crore Hindu refugees from Bangladesh. "Hindus are being slaughtered in Bangladesh. The Councillor of Rangpur Nagar Parishad, Haradhan Nayak, has been murdered. Thirteen policemen were slaughtered at Sirajganj, out of whom nine were Hindus.

Hindu residences at Noakhali have been torched," Adhikari said. "I would like to request the Governor (C.V. Ananda Bose) and the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) to speak to the Union government since it has been clearly stated in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that if any person becomes a victim of religious violence (in Bangladesh), we must give them necessary shelter," Adhikari said.

