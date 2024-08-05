 Bangladesh Unrest: Astrologer Prashanth Kini Shares Old Post Predicting 'Trouble' For Sheikh Hasina In 2024
Sheikh Hasina had to resign as Prime Minister and flee Bangladesh on Monday, August 5, after weeks-long protests in Bangladesh intensified and turned violent. In the post shared on X on December 14, 2023, the astrologer had predicted "trouble" for Sheikh Hasina in the months of "May, June, July, August 2024..."

Sheikh Hasina | AFP PHOTO / Bangladesh/STR

An astrologer named Prashanth Kini on Monday shared an old post of his on social media platform X in which he had claimed "trouble" for Bangladesh's now ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina had to resign as Prime Ministger and flee Bangladesh on Monday, August 5, after weeks-long protests in Bangladesh intensified and turned violent. The Army, which had given 45-minutes notice to the ex-PM to resign, said it will form interim government.

In the post shared on X on December 14, 2023, the astrologer had posted, "My prediction about Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Hasina to be careful in the month May June July August 2024, She may face Assassination attempts."

As the coup played out on Monday and as Bangladesh witnessed the turmoil, the astrologer took to X and shared, "I have Already predicted Sheikh Haseena will be in trouble in August 2024 , Is she flee her country !!!! (sic)."

After initial suspense, it was clear that Sheikh Hasina landed in India after taking the military helicopter and fleeing away from Bangladesh. Even late till Monday night, she was said to be at the Hindon Airbase near Delhi. NSA Ajit Doval met Sheikh Hasina and EAM S Jaishankar brief Indian Prime Minister Modi about the situation.

