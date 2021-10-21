1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations: PM Modi gives healthcare workers a 'thumbs up', WHO chief lauds achievement

India on Thursday marked a monumental milestone in the global fight against COVID-19, having administered 1 billion vaccine doses. According to the CoWIN Dashboard, a total of 1,00,15,65,895 have been administered till 12 noon on October 21, with more than 29.26 crore having been fully vaccinated.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Speaking during a launch event for the Infosys Foundation, the Prime Minister said that this achievement belonged to every citizen of India. "Today, this day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. The nation now has strong armour of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses to combat this biggest pandemic in 100 years. India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose mark sometime back."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter with a series of posts, cheering the achievement. "We did it" read the simple caption on a photo of the Prime Minister showing two thumbs up as healthcare workers look on through glass windows.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, today India achieved mark of 100 crore vaccine doses administered. This day will be registered as the golden day in India's history. We've achieved this feat in 9 months only, hence I congratulate everyone," added Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:01 PM IST