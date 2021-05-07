Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 7, 2021

Today is Friday 7 May 2021, Tithi Ekadashi till15:31 thereafter Dwadashi Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is Varuthini Ekadashi and Shree Vallabhacharya Jayanti.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 12:25 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Di, Du, Tha. Lucky Number will be 8. Emotional loving nature. Likes to be with family and friends. Want to achieve too many goals in one go which needs to be rectified otherwise will not be perfect in any of them.

Today worship Mahalaxmi read/chant Mahalaxmi mantra. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.