Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 3, 2021

Today is Monday 3 May 2021, Tithi Saptami till 13:38 thereafter Ashtami Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Capricorn. Today is Kalashtami.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha till 08:21 thereafter Shravana. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ji, Khi, Khu, Khe. Lucky Number will be 4. Active, loves to accept challenges. Will make progress in music and sports but need to concentrate on academic studies.

Today worship Lord Shiva read/chant Maha Mrityunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.