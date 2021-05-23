Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 23, 2021

Today is Sunday 23 May 2021, Tithi Ekadashi till 06:42 thereafter Dwadashi till 27:38(Leap). Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Vaisakha. Sun is in Taurus and Moon remains in Virgo till 23:02 thereafter in Libra. Today is Bhagvat ekadashi

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo till 23:02 thereafter Libra. Nakshatra will be Hasta till 12:11 thereafter Chitra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Na, Tha, Pe, Po,Ra. Lucky Number will be 6. Active enthusiastic, nature loving, Interests in money making in early age needs to take care of that. Attached to friends.

Today worship Sun Read / Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.