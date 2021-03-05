Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 5, 2021

Today is Friday 5 March 2021, Tithi Saptami till 19:53 thereafter Ashtami Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Scorpio.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 22:36 thereafter Jyeshta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from N. Lucky Number will be 4. Child will be intelligent, smart, and extreme in their emotions, and can swing from sulking to smiling in a matter of moments.

Today worship Goddess Mahalaxmi Chant Mahalaxmi Mantra will help you in your finances. Today’s colour is Pink. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.