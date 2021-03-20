Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 20, 2021

Today is Saturday 20 March 2021, Tithi Saptami All Night Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Taurus till 30:07 thereafter Gemini.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus till 30:07 thereafter Gemini. Nakshatra will be Rohini till 16:44 thereafter Mrigashirsha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from V, B. Lucky Number will be 1. Will be confident, Love to travel around interesting places. Need to concentrate more on studies.

Today worship Hanuman read Hanuman chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.