Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 16, 2022

Today, Wednesday (March 16) Shukla Paksha. Tithi is Trayodashi till 13:39 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Leo.

Nakshatra will be Magha till 24:19 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Mi,Mu,Me,Mo. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 16-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:47 Sunset 18:47 Moon set 30:13:00 Moon rise 17:10 Tithi Trayodashi till 13:39 thereafter Chaturdashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Magha till 24:19 thereafter Poorvaphalguni Yoga Dhriti Karana Taitula till 13:39 thereafter Garaja Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:47 ? 14:17 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:17 ? 12:47

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:33 AM IST