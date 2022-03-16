Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 16, 2022

Today, Wednesday (March 16) Shukla Paksha. Tithi is Trayodashi till 13:39 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Leo.
Nakshatra will be Magha till 24:19 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Mi,Mu,Me,Mo. Lucky Number will be 7.
Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|16-Mar-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:47
|Sunset
|18:47
|Moon set
|30:13:00
|Moon rise
|17:10
|Tithi
|Trayodashi till 13:39 thereafter Chaturdashi
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Magha till 24:19 thereafter Poorvaphalguni
|Yoga
|Dhriti
|Karana
|Taitula till 13:39 thereafter Garaja
|Vaar
|Buddhavara (Wednesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Phalguna
|Month (Purnimant)
|Phalguna
|Moon Zodiac
|Simha (Leo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Meen (Pieces)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|12:47 ? 14:17
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|Subh Muhurat
|11:17 ? 12:47
