e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 1, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Tuesday (March 1) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Chaturdashi till 24:59. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Capricorn till 16:30 thereafter in Aquarius. Today is Mahashivratri.

Nakshatra will be Dhanishta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn till 16:30 thereafter Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ga,Gi,Gu,Ge. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date01-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:59
Sunset18:42
Moon set 17:30
Moon rise30:46:00
TithiChaturdashi till 24:59
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Dhanishta
Yoga Parigha
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 14:05 thereafter Sakuni
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 16:30 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:47 ? 17:15
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:27 -13:14
Subh Muhurat15:47 ? 17:15

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:30 AM IST
Advertisement