Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 1, 2022

Today, Tuesday (March 1) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Chaturdashi till 24:59. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Capricorn till 16:30 thereafter in Aquarius. Today is Mahashivratri.

Nakshatra will be Dhanishta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn till 16:30 thereafter Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ga,Gi,Gu,Ge. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 01-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:59 Sunset 18:42 Moon set 17:30 Moon rise 30:46:00 Tithi Chaturdashi till 24:59 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Dhanishta Yoga Parigha Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 14:05 thereafter Sakuni Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 16:30 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:47 ? 17:15 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:27 -13:14 Subh Muhurat 15:47 ? 17:15

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:30 AM IST