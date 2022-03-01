Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 1, 2022

Today, Tuesday (March 1) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Chaturdashi till 24:59. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Capricorn till 16:30 thereafter in Aquarius. Today is Mahashivratri.
Nakshatra will be Dhanishta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn till 16:30 thereafter Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ga,Gi,Gu,Ge. Lucky Number will be 1.
Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|01-Mar-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:59
|Sunset
|18:42
|Moon set
|17:30
|Moon rise
|30:46:00
|Tithi
|Chaturdashi till 24:59
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Dhanishta
|Yoga
|Parigha
|Karana
|Visti (Bhadra) till 14:05 thereafter Sakuni
|Vaar
|Mangalavara (Tuesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Magha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Phalguna
|Moon Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn) till 16:30 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|15:47 ? 17:15
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:27 -13:14
|Subh Muhurat
|15:47 ? 17:15
