Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 25, 2021

Today is Thursday 25 February 2021, Tithi Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Cancer. Today is Gurupushyamrut Yog timing is from Sunrise till 13:17

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer. Nakshatra will be Pushya. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from H. Lucky Number will be 5. Child notices all and remembers everything; it's impossible to sneak anything by them. Little stubborn.

Today worship Guru. Chant guru mantra Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

