Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 3, 2021

Today is Saturday 3 April 2021, Tithi Saptami till 28:12 Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Sagittarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Moola. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Y, Bha. The lucky number will be 3. Child Will be Diplomatic and multitasking. Likes sports and arts.

Today worship God Hanuman Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is dark Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.