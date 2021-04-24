Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 24, 2021

Today is Saturday 24 April 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 19:16 thereafter Trayodashi Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Leo till 11:54 thereafter in Virgo.Today is Shani Pradosh.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo till 11:54 thereafter Virgo. Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 06:21 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Tta, Pa. Lucky Number will be 6. Diplomatic, can do very well in business and marketing field. Needs health care for 2 to 3 months.

Today worship Lord Shani read/chant Shani mantra. Today’s colour is Black. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.