Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 19, 2021

Today is Monday 19 April 2021, Tithi Saptami Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Gemini till 24:27 thereafter Cancer.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini till 24:27 thereafter Cancer. Nakshatra will be Punarvasu. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ko, H. Lucky Number will be 1. Efforts and consistency can take him/her to their ambitious target. Likes to compete with others. Strong but sensitive and emotional to attached people.

Today worship Lord Shiva read/ chant Shiva stuthi or Mahamrutunjay Mantra Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.