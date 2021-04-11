Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 11, 2021

Today is Sunday 11 April 2021, Tithi Amavasya All Night Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is Darsha Amavasya

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 08:56 thereafter Revati. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Tha, De, Do. Lucky Number will be 2. Broad-minded, lovable, and sensitive. Likes sports music and outdoor activities.

Today worship Sun Read / Chant Surya Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange / Golden. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.