Planet Tracker: Mercury, Venus & Rahu Unite In Aquarius, Triggering Drama

February 6, 2026 to March 2, 2026 isn’t just another astrological window, it’s a rendezvous of planets which causes drama in others’ lives. With Mercury, Venus, and Rahu converging in Aquarius, the cosmos sets the stage for disruption — mental, emotional, and professional.

This energy is not subtle. It’s restless, electric, and transformative. Every high-energy phase comes with a warning label. And this conjunction Aquarius is no different. Obsession, overconfidence, and illusion are real possibilities. The pressure to “win fast” (thanks to Rahu and Venus doing the tango) can push people toward decisions that look good but lack substance. Integrity becomes the quiet differentiator.

Ruled by Saturn, Aquarius rewards consistency. The ideas sparked now have the potential to endure but only if they’re built with discipline and purpose, not just hype. Mercury’s presence in Aquarius supercharges thought. Ideas come fast and from unexpected places — technology, culture, social movements, digital ecosystems. Conversations feel sharper, curiosity deepens, and the need for intellectual stimulation replaces small talk. Not to mention that Mercury decides to back track from February 26. Add Rahu to this, and this becomes amplified, sometimes even obsessive and disturbing.

And then we cannot forget Venus which joins these two. Venus with Rahu doesn’t play it safe. This is attraction without filters — intense, magnetic, unconventional. Relationships may spark suddenly, often across boundaries of culture, geography, or ideology. Traditional definitions of love feel restrictive. Yet not every intense connection is meant to last.

Professionally, sudden opportunities, unexpected role changes, and new income streams are possible. Rahu tempts shortcuts. Real winners will be those who balance speed with strategy, ambition with ethics.

This conjunction is all about impact. People working in digital spaces,

startups, creative industries, or social causes will feel this energy most strongly. Just remember that this isn’t chaos, it’s recalibration. For those willing to stay self-aware and grounded, this phase offers more than change, it offers evolution.

It’s time when you are forced to take decisions. The future doesn’t arrive quietly during this window. It knocks hard. And it expects an answer.

Signs that are impacted the most during this get-together in Aquarius are:

Taurus

Brilliant time for those with academic pursuits. This is a favourable phase for competitive exams, with strong chances of success through focused preparation. However, Rahu may create emotional restlessness at home, leading to a subtle disturbance in family matters.

Gemini

This conjunction finally sees stalled plans move forward, with improved financial clarity. It’s your moment to step up and lead. But once Mercury goes retrograde on the 26th, stay alert — double-check decisions, watch office politics, and trust your instincts. Avoid impulsive spending and keep your budget tight.

Libra

Work flows smoothly as Mercury and Venus enter your job zone, making teamwork effortless. Saturn’s move into Aries on the 13th begins a two-year phase of serious commitment in both work and love. Expect romantic revival, opening doors to new ventures and income. Family tensions may arise, but Venus helps you handle challenges with grace and restore balance.

Aquarius

You are the host for the gathering. No doubt it’s going to impact you. Be prepared for a full identity reset — emotionally, professionally, and personally – thanks to the solar eclipse on February 17. Money comes in easily, but spending temptations run high. Family tensions and career pressure may surface as Saturn tests the patience of Aquarius natives.

Planet Positions

Mercury in Capricorn - 1.1.26 - 20.1.26

Jupiter in Cancer - 9.6.25 - 29.6.26

Saturn in Pisces - 1.9.25- 13.2.26

Uranus in Taurus - 7.11.25 - 25.4.26

Neptune in Pisces - 22.10.25 - 26.1.26

Pluto in Aquarius - 19.11.24 - 8.3.43