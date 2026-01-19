Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 19, 2026 To January 25, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | January 19, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings your emotions around finances into focus. Observe your relationship with money — your habits, beliefs and patterns around earning, saving and spending.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings matters of love, connection and partnership into focus. You may find yourself at a crossroads in certain areas, where a decision or leap of faith is required. This period also supports indulgence.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week calls for you to use your sharp intellect and insight to clear blocks and release patterns that have been holding you back. It is time to reawaken momentum and move into decisive action.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week your home and personal life may bring up some difficult emotions. However, it is time to consciously move away from conflict, and competition. Shift your focus towards your career and material security.
Leo: This week invites you to step back from your usual hustle or leadership role. Rest, relaxation, and nurturing your personal relationships take priority now. Allow yourself the space to recharge and restore emotional balance.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, you may feel more sensitive than usual, with emotions running high. A situation you took personally may now ask to be released. You are learning the importance of saying no and expressing your truth without fear.
Libra: Dear Libra, you may find yourself dealing with strong personalities. At times, rules, expectations or responsibilities may feel restrictive or draining. Be mindful of overextending yourself.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week draws attention to your home and family life. Prioritise your well-being and communicate from a place of confidence. Strong decision-making and self-trust will serve you well.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings focus to your finances and material security, especially any fears or doubts surrounding stability. Avoid slipping into negative self-talk and remind yourself of your resilience and capability.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week marks the closing of a cycle of indecision and stagnation. It may feel like an energetic rebirth, bringing healing, clarity and a renewed sense of stability and security.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week you are encouraged to review how you manage money and assess whether you are maintaining a healthy balance . You could also deal with banks or loans.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week invites you to pause and gain a fresh perspective. Patience will help you clearly assess your options and identify new avenues for growth. Conversations with seniors, authority figures or institutions could resurface.
