Sun’s Position On June 21: Discover How The Summer Solstice Affects You

The Percy Jackson fans, and Rick Riordan followers must be acquainted with the term ‘solstice’. Most challenges in all the books have either the summer solstice or the winter solstice as the deadline. But mind you, the solstice at large is much more than just a deadline for a few demi-gods to complete a challenge.

What is a solstice? Solstice is a position of the Sun. The summer solstice of northern hemisphere is when the Sun is at the topmost position in the sky along the Tropic of Cancer and as a result the hemisphere witnesses the longest day and the shortest night, and the southern hemisphere witnesses the longest night and shortest day. This phenomenon, most often, motivates most of us to take a step towards a higher spiritual level.

This solstice in June also marks the entry of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Cancer. Cancer is ruled by Moon that rules intuition. Cancerians, therefore, are intuitive, empathetic and over sensitive. They can also end up being temperamental at times. This can create an impact on quite a few of us making us moody or oversensitive. Especially, the southern hemisphere citizens may find themselves in an ebb. Nothing serious, just blame it on the Moon and Sun.

However, this solstice indicates that we might be a little emotional. It’s time to rebuild our emotional connections and work on them. Time to nurture our innerselves and care for ourselves and others.

Having said that, let us have a look at how some of the signs will be impacted by the solstice.

Aries

It is family time folks. You will bond better with your family — parents, children, significant other. Some quality time with the significant half will help bridge all the gaps you have ever had. Your outgoing persona might take a backseat. You might just want to work on the relationship you have with yourself. Quality time of yourself and loved ones will be your priority. The intimacy that develops during this period will strengthen your bond.

Taurus

Stop being shy of people. Go out there in the world. Socialise, meet people, do that jig at a pub, play darts, make new friends. Yes. That should be the agenda for you. In the long run, this spate of making new contacts and a change in the pattern of your behaviour is going to help you. Make sure you go with the flow and take every opportunity to grow your network. Live in the present and future. Let go of the past.

Cancer

It’s your time. Enjoy your moment and the spotlight that focuses on you in every which way. Your compassionate and nurturing nature will gain you accolades and affection of opposite sex. Don’t shy away from the attention you get from the other sex. It might be an opportunity for a future romantic alliance. However, be careful that you are not wasting your energy on undeserving projects.

Libra

Sun is shining on your career sector this solstice. Make use of this time as much as you can. Put in that extra effort at work and see the impact it has on your superiors. The solstice will help you navigate through complex situations at business if you are an entrepreneur. Your public image will see a boost and that will in turn help your business ventures. Your ruler Venus will guide you to keep love and work balance right. Don’t forget to do that.

Capricorn

Solstice on Tropic of Cancer in June indirectly impacts the Capricorn natives in quite a big way. It can make you vulnerable. But it’s okay. Being vulnerable is good sometimes. It opens avenues for real connections. Be open to deeper connections in love. Trust your instincts. Be patient and invest in the relationship. Patience will help you create true and life-long relations.