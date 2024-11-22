Planet Tracker: Navigating The Shifting Skies Of Pluto, Mars, And Mercury Retrogrades

Mars to go retrograde | representative image | Wikipedia commons

The coming few days are packed with action in the sky. Pluto is back in Aquarius from November 19th turning straight. It will be joined by Venus on December 7th. Mercury goes retrograde for three weeks from November 26th in Sagittarius. Mars goes retrograde in Leo on December 6th. Neptune goes straight on December 7th.

Phew! Too much movement. But the coming few days will be ruled by the movement of Mercury, Pluto and Mars. So let’s discuss how their movement is going to impact our lives.

Pluto, lord of darkness, moved back to Aquarius after more than 15 years. It was retrograde for a long time but now back to normal and stepped back into Aquarius for next 20 years. This erratic planet, which takes a long time to complete its journey through the zodiac, will complete its stay in Aquarius after two centuries! This shift is going to impact everyone in some way or the other. It moves from a solid, grounded Earth sign to an Air sign always eager to fly into newer zones and experiment. Also, Aquarius loves collective good. This means the world is going to be flying high… of course in a good way. This is time for innovations at large. Technology, discoveries, inventions, experiments that are going to the human life to a different level. Think AI big time, probably.

One must not, however, forget that Pluto loves to unearth secrets and shadows. It likes to disrupt the comfort zones of people. Therefore, this travel might lead to a lot of disruptions along the way. It will force you to liberate yourself from the shadows of negativity and stagnancy. Especially so because it is in an Air sign. Cultural changes, government changes, changes in the way technology functions… all can be expected. Many signs will find themselves as catalysts of transformation. Some individuals may be forced to learn the lesson of compatibility and teamwork.

Retrograde time usually means the time to ‘re’ a lot of stuff. Rethink, redo, reflect, rejuvenate, rephrase, reform, refine, redefine, relax….

With two planets going retrograde back-to-back all of us are going to be in a flux. Especially so as one is the planet of communication and the other planet of action.

Mercury retrograde means lot of confusion. And when it is in Sagittarius, everything is blown-up. The hyperbolic sign extends its expanse to the Mercury retrograde. Expect glitches big time in travel. If you goof-up in communication, it is not going to be a small time thing but a major mess up. You might just end up biting off more than you can chew and then be too overwhelmed to live up to the commitments. Be careful. Do not over commit or take impulsive decision that you will live to regret later.

Some signs might have to reorganize their finances, while some might have to revisit their relationship patterns. Some might be forced to just revamp their whole life or some may quit their jobs. Misunderstandings can be a part of life for three weeks for some.

Now just imagine while you are getting a hang of the Mercury chaos with a big C and navigating your way, the planet of action Mars also starts back tracking. This adds to your already confused state of mind.

Mars in retrograde will mean a lot of introspection, self-discipline and care for others. Emotional security might be challenged. But Mars will make you rethink about your emotions and your commitments. It will also make some channelize their energies or recharge themselves. Appropriate use of energies and resources will be on mind of many during this moonwalk of Mars.

Listen to your inner voice and realign yourself with the Universe to navigate successfully through the retrograde of Mercury and Mars.