 Daily Horoscope For Monday, September 29, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope For Monday, September 29, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope For Monday, September 29, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on for our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Daily Horoscope | FPJ

Aries

ARIES

ARIES |

1. General: Strong leadership and creative drive today. Favorable for study,

enjoyment, and family time, but be mindful of ego clashes or isolation.

2. Finance: Expenditure likely on entertainment, beauty products, children,

FPJ Shorts
China Opens World’s Tallest Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Travel Time Reduced From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes
China Opens World’s Tallest Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Travel Time Reduced From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes
Hiranandani Launches 225-Acre Coastal Township In Alibaug, First Phase Sold Out In 3 Days
Hiranandani Launches 225-Acre Coastal Township In Alibaug, First Phase Sold Out In 3 Days
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Free Health Camps At All PCMC Hospitals & Dispensaries Extended Till October 2
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Free Health Camps At All PCMC Hospitals & Dispensaries Extended Till October 2
Mumbai Crime: Govandi Police Crack ₹45 Lakh Theft Case; 2 Arrested, ₹36.35 Lakh Recovered
Mumbai Crime: Govandi Police Crack ₹45 Lakh Theft Case; 2 Arrested, ₹36.35 Lakh Recovered

or education. Avoid speculative investments.

3. Career: Good for those in education, arts, politics, automobile, event

management, or medical fields. Recognition may be delayed—focus on

contribution.

4. Domestic & Love Life: Family get-together, picnic, or entertainment

with loved ones is indicated. Balance personal attention.

5. Health: Possible issues with eyes, back, diabetes, or heart. Calming

activities are beneficial.

6. Lucky Number: 6

7. Lucky Color: Golden Yellow / Pink / Yellow

Taurus

TAURUS

TAURUS |

1. General: Inclination toward solitude and travel. Today is suitable for

entertainment and self-care, but there may be disputes.

2. Finance: Expenditure on property, vehicle, medical bills, luxury, and

education. Avoid loans.

3. Career: Favorable for hotel, tourism, politics, advertisement, banking,

and medical fields.

4. Domestic & Love Life: Family party possible, but disagreements with

mother or siblings may occur.

5. Health: Watch for heart, skin, kidney, back, or ear issues.

6. Lucky Number: 8

7. Lucky Color: Ivory / Blue / Black

Gemini

GEMINI

GEMINI |

1. General: Excellent day for communication, housework, short trips, or

family travel. Emotional expression may feel blocked.

2. Finance: Expenses on luxury items, property, education, vehicle, or

children are expected.

3. Career: Success in writing, education, politics, government, travel, and

communication-related fields.

4. Domestic & Love Life: Younger siblings or neighbors may visit. Picnic

or long journey with family possible.

5. Health: Problems related to throat, eyes, heart, or sexual health could

arise.

6. Lucky Number: 5

7. Lucky Color: Green / Red

Cancer

CANCER

CANCER |

1. General: Self-worth is under focus. Emotional detachment from material

things may grow. Wishes may come true today.

2. Finance: Expenses on house, self-care, vehicle, communication, or

travel.

3. Career: Teachers, artists, doctors, and government employees benefit

today.

4. Domestic & Love Life: Family time, house decor, or celebration is

highlighted.

5. Health: Issues with throat, eye, diabetes, or toothache possible.

6. Lucky Number: 6

7. Lucky Color: Cream / Pink

Leo

LEO

LEO |

1. General: Spiritual introspection and identity confusion may dominate.

Today is good for travel, enjoyment, or initiating plans.

2. Finance: Expenses on travel, business, communication, or medical bills.

3. Career: Beneficial for politics, healthcare, advertising, and

entertainment.

4. Domestic & Love Life: A long drive or picnic with family, especially

female members, is likely.

5. Health: Back pain, eye problems, blood pressure, knees, or skin issues

may surface.

6. Lucky Number: 1

7. Lucky Color: Maroon / Orange / Silver / White

Virgo

VIRGO

VIRGO |

1. General: You may seek solitude. Day is good for travel or wish-

fulfillment but avoid risky decisions.

2. Finance: Expenses likely on travel, medical bills, father, entertainment,

or education.

3. Career: Good for spiritual or back-end work, and for professionals in

tourism, art, and politics.

4. Domestic & Love Life: Long drive or family outing possible. Beware of

emotional distance.

5. Health: Issues with blood pressure, skin, throat, back, or insomnia may

arise.

6. Lucky Number: 5

7. Lucky Color: Light Blue / Green

Libra

LIBRA

LIBRA |

1. General: Re-evaluation of social life may bring detachment or stress.

2. Finance: Expenditure for business, medical, health, and premiums

expected.

3. Career: Favorable for digital work, entertainment, automobile, and

NGOs.

4. Domestic & Love Life: Romance may emerge from friendship, but stress

in marriage or with father possible.

5. Health: Eye, skin, throat, kidney, or sexual health may need attention.

6. Lucky Number: 5

7. Lucky Color: Grey / Green

Scorpio

SCORPIO

SCORPIO |

1. General: Public image or goals may shift. Today brings commercial and

family success, possibly through travel.

2. Finance: Expenses on business growth, study, entertainment, or luxury.

3. Career: Changes likely, with success in politics, education, art, and

travel.

4. Domestic & Love Life: Balanced family and work time. Travel with

family indicated.

5. Health: Spine, kidney, heart, or hernia issues may arise.

6. Lucky Number: 2 / 3

7. Lucky Color: Red / Silver / Yellow / Saffron

Sagittarius

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS |

1. General: Deep thinking and problem-solving dominate. Day of

philosophical clarity and facing obstacles.

2. Finance: Expenses on education, medical, premiums, or travel.

Possibility of recovering stuck money.

3. Career: Favorable for occult, technical, medical, entertainment, and

automobile fields.

4. Domestic & Love Life: Cultural or belief-based friction. Disputes with

in-laws or father likely.

5. Health: Indigestion, injury, kidney, or sexual problems may arise.

6. Lucky Number: 1 / 9

7. Lucky Color: Yellow / Orange / Red

Capricorn

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN |

1. General: Deep transformation in emotional matters. Expect challenges in

work and family today.

2. Finance: Expenses related to wife, children, business, and maintenance

expected. Avoid joint investments.

3. Career: Beneficial for insurance, labs, hospitals, and arts. Success likely

in entertainment or finance.

4. Domestic & Love Life: Romantic vibes possible, but family disputes

also indicated.

5. Health: Issues may arise in eyes, kidney, hernia, sex organs, or knees.

6. Lucky Number: 1 / 6

7. Lucky Color: Indigo / Pink

Aquarius

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS |

1. General: You’ll juggle multiple responsibilities today. Expect

detachment in partnerships.

2. Finance: Expenditure for business, travel, vehicle, and spouse-related

matters.

3. Career: Freelancers, educators, interior decorators, and public servants

benefit today.

4. Domestic & Love Life: Parties at home likely, but disputes with spouse

or maternal family may occur.

5. Health: Issues related to digestion, back, or eyes may trouble you.

6. Lucky Number: 6 / 7

7. Lucky Color: Sky Blue / Pink / Grey

Pisces

PISCES

PISCES |

1. General: Day of enjoyment, entertainment, and spiritual routine.

2. Finance: Stable day. Expenses on children, family needs, or service-

related tasks expected.

3. Career: Success for doctors, artists, entertainers, insurance, and bar/pub

workers.

4. Domestic & Love Life: Family issues may surface—stay calm and set

boundaries.

5. Health: Eye, kidney, back, throat, or shoulder issues possible.

6. Lucky Number: 4 / 9

7. Lucky Color: White / Red

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope For Monday, September 29, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Monday, September 29, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 29th, 2025 To Oct 5th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 29th, 2025 To Oct 5th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 28, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 28, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Conscious Vaastu Approach To Emotional Clarity, Spatial Healing, And Restoring Personal Energy...

Conscious Vaastu Approach To Emotional Clarity, Spatial Healing, And Restoring Personal Energy...

Mercury in Libra: Is Your Sign Ready For The Diplomatic Shift?

Mercury in Libra: Is Your Sign Ready For The Diplomatic Shift?