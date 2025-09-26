Daily Horoscope For Monday, September 29, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries
ARIES |
1. General: Strong leadership and creative drive today. Favorable for study,
enjoyment, and family time, but be mindful of ego clashes or isolation.
2. Finance: Expenditure likely on entertainment, beauty products, children,
or education. Avoid speculative investments.
3. Career: Good for those in education, arts, politics, automobile, event
management, or medical fields. Recognition may be delayed—focus on
contribution.
4. Domestic & Love Life: Family get-together, picnic, or entertainment
with loved ones is indicated. Balance personal attention.
5. Health: Possible issues with eyes, back, diabetes, or heart. Calming
activities are beneficial.
6. Lucky Number: 6
7. Lucky Color: Golden Yellow / Pink / Yellow
Taurus
TAURUS |
1. General: Inclination toward solitude and travel. Today is suitable for
entertainment and self-care, but there may be disputes.
2. Finance: Expenditure on property, vehicle, medical bills, luxury, and
education. Avoid loans.
3. Career: Favorable for hotel, tourism, politics, advertisement, banking,
and medical fields.
4. Domestic & Love Life: Family party possible, but disagreements with
mother or siblings may occur.
5. Health: Watch for heart, skin, kidney, back, or ear issues.
6. Lucky Number: 8
7. Lucky Color: Ivory / Blue / Black
Gemini
GEMINI |
1. General: Excellent day for communication, housework, short trips, or
family travel. Emotional expression may feel blocked.
2. Finance: Expenses on luxury items, property, education, vehicle, or
children are expected.
3. Career: Success in writing, education, politics, government, travel, and
communication-related fields.
4. Domestic & Love Life: Younger siblings or neighbors may visit. Picnic
or long journey with family possible.
5. Health: Problems related to throat, eyes, heart, or sexual health could
arise.
6. Lucky Number: 5
7. Lucky Color: Green / Red
Cancer
CANCER |
1. General: Self-worth is under focus. Emotional detachment from material
things may grow. Wishes may come true today.
2. Finance: Expenses on house, self-care, vehicle, communication, or
travel.
3. Career: Teachers, artists, doctors, and government employees benefit
today.
4. Domestic & Love Life: Family time, house decor, or celebration is
highlighted.
5. Health: Issues with throat, eye, diabetes, or toothache possible.
6. Lucky Number: 6
7. Lucky Color: Cream / Pink
Leo
LEO |
1. General: Spiritual introspection and identity confusion may dominate.
Today is good for travel, enjoyment, or initiating plans.
2. Finance: Expenses on travel, business, communication, or medical bills.
3. Career: Beneficial for politics, healthcare, advertising, and
entertainment.
4. Domestic & Love Life: A long drive or picnic with family, especially
female members, is likely.
5. Health: Back pain, eye problems, blood pressure, knees, or skin issues
may surface.
6. Lucky Number: 1
7. Lucky Color: Maroon / Orange / Silver / White
Virgo
VIRGO |
1. General: You may seek solitude. Day is good for travel or wish-
fulfillment but avoid risky decisions.
2. Finance: Expenses likely on travel, medical bills, father, entertainment,
or education.
3. Career: Good for spiritual or back-end work, and for professionals in
tourism, art, and politics.
4. Domestic & Love Life: Long drive or family outing possible. Beware of
emotional distance.
5. Health: Issues with blood pressure, skin, throat, back, or insomnia may
arise.
6. Lucky Number: 5
7. Lucky Color: Light Blue / Green
Libra
LIBRA |
1. General: Re-evaluation of social life may bring detachment or stress.
2. Finance: Expenditure for business, medical, health, and premiums
expected.
3. Career: Favorable for digital work, entertainment, automobile, and
NGOs.
4. Domestic & Love Life: Romance may emerge from friendship, but stress
in marriage or with father possible.
5. Health: Eye, skin, throat, kidney, or sexual health may need attention.
6. Lucky Number: 5
7. Lucky Color: Grey / Green
Scorpio
SCORPIO |
1. General: Public image or goals may shift. Today brings commercial and
family success, possibly through travel.
2. Finance: Expenses on business growth, study, entertainment, or luxury.
3. Career: Changes likely, with success in politics, education, art, and
travel.
4. Domestic & Love Life: Balanced family and work time. Travel with
family indicated.
5. Health: Spine, kidney, heart, or hernia issues may arise.
6. Lucky Number: 2 / 3
7. Lucky Color: Red / Silver / Yellow / Saffron
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS |
1. General: Deep thinking and problem-solving dominate. Day of
philosophical clarity and facing obstacles.
2. Finance: Expenses on education, medical, premiums, or travel.
Possibility of recovering stuck money.
3. Career: Favorable for occult, technical, medical, entertainment, and
automobile fields.
4. Domestic & Love Life: Cultural or belief-based friction. Disputes with
in-laws or father likely.
5. Health: Indigestion, injury, kidney, or sexual problems may arise.
6. Lucky Number: 1 / 9
7. Lucky Color: Yellow / Orange / Red
Capricorn
CAPRICORN |
1. General: Deep transformation in emotional matters. Expect challenges in
work and family today.
2. Finance: Expenses related to wife, children, business, and maintenance
expected. Avoid joint investments.
3. Career: Beneficial for insurance, labs, hospitals, and arts. Success likely
in entertainment or finance.
4. Domestic & Love Life: Romantic vibes possible, but family disputes
also indicated.
5. Health: Issues may arise in eyes, kidney, hernia, sex organs, or knees.
6. Lucky Number: 1 / 6
7. Lucky Color: Indigo / Pink
Aquarius
AQUARIUS |
1. General: You’ll juggle multiple responsibilities today. Expect
detachment in partnerships.
2. Finance: Expenditure for business, travel, vehicle, and spouse-related
matters.
3. Career: Freelancers, educators, interior decorators, and public servants
benefit today.
4. Domestic & Love Life: Parties at home likely, but disputes with spouse
or maternal family may occur.
5. Health: Issues related to digestion, back, or eyes may trouble you.
6. Lucky Number: 6 / 7
7. Lucky Color: Sky Blue / Pink / Grey
Pisces
PISCES |
1. General: Day of enjoyment, entertainment, and spiritual routine.
2. Finance: Stable day. Expenses on children, family needs, or service-
related tasks expected.
3. Career: Success for doctors, artists, entertainers, insurance, and bar/pub
workers.
4. Domestic & Love Life: Family issues may surface—stay calm and set
boundaries.
5. Health: Eye, kidney, back, throat, or shoulder issues possible.
6. Lucky Number: 4 / 9
7. Lucky Color: White / Red