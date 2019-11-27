Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 27, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Issues related to your children will get solved. Investments will reap youbig profits. Hang out or dine out with your friends, it will releasesome stress. Actors will have a good day.</p>.<p>Your love life will bloom. It is a good day for writers, nurses anddoctors. Court matters may get solved. People who are in the socialsector will see a rise in their name and fame.</p>.<p>Don’t complicate your work life and don’t create problems for others. You may have a win-win situation against your enemies. Be gentle andkeep your mind peaceful.</p>.<p>Come up with new ideas and think about how you could make the best of your time. Students may have to put inextra hours on the academic front.</p>.<p>Apromotion or raise in salary is on the cards. You will feel a little relaxed and will be satisfied after earninga reward/ honour for your hard work. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Limitations, restrictions may put you down today. Learn to control your anger and make sure you don’t lose your temper as things may turn upside down. Monetary gain is likely.</p>.<p>Be sure and clear while putting your thoughts or ideas in front of co-workers and seniors. Too much of the workload at home/ office mayaffect your health.</p>.<p>Your communication skills will win hearts which will also benefit your personal and professional life. Financial status will improve. Family life will be blissful.</p>.<p>Meetings and tight work schedule will keep you on the toes. Family’s expectation will increase, so keep in mind and work accordingly. Health will be good.</p>.<p>Small injuries are likely, so take care. Obstacles are on the cards.You are prone to make mistakes at the workplace due to confusions inmind.</p>.<p>You must contribute equally when it comes to domestic work in order toavoid clashes with your spouse. Seniors will give you a lot of importance today.</p>.<p>Overall, it is a very happy and positive day. You will be able tocomplete your pending task on time. Avoid trading in the stock market. Don’t try your hands in gambling.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>