Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 27, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Issues related to your children will get solved. Investments will reap youbig profits. Hang out or dine out with your friends, it will releasesome stress. Actors will have a good day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your love life will bloom. It is a good day for writers, nurses anddoctors. Court matters may get solved. People who are in the socialsector will see a rise in their name and fame.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don’t complicate your work life and don’t create problems for others. You may have a win-win situation against your enemies. Be gentle andkeep your mind peaceful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Come up with new ideas and think about how you could make the best of your time. Students may have to put inextra hours on the academic front.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Apromotion or raise in salary is on the cards. You will feel a little relaxed and will be satisfied after earninga reward/ honour for your hard work. Romance is in the air.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Limitations, restrictions may put you down today. Learn to control your anger and make sure you don’t lose your temper as things may turn upside down. Monetary gain is likely.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Be sure and clear while putting your thoughts or ideas in front of co-workers and seniors. Too much of the workload at home/ office mayaffect your health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your communication skills will win hearts which will also benefit your personal and professional life. Financial status will improve. Family life will be blissful.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Meetings and tight work schedule will keep you on the toes. Family’s expectation will increase, so keep in mind and work accordingly. Health will be good.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Small injuries are likely, so take care. Obstacles are on the cards.You are prone to make mistakes at the workplace due to confusions inmind.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You must contribute equally when it comes to domestic work in order toavoid clashes with your spouse. Seniors will give you a lot of importance today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Overall, it is a very happy and positive day. You will be able tocomplete your pending task on time. Avoid trading in the stock market. Don’t try your hands in gambling.

