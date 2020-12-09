Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 9, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Pay attention to what your spouse has to say. Learn to accept mistakes. Problems may arise on the domestic front. People who used to go against you may get along with you.</p>.<p>A bonus or a raise is indicated on the cards. Beginning of a new relationship is likely. You should pay attention to family issues. Investing in stocks will be beneficial.</p>.<p>You may meet new people from different walks of life. Those in the field of politics and social sector may gain popularity, but they should keep an eye on opponents.</p>.<p>Your projects are likely to get approved by higher authority. You will be high on enthusiasm. Romantic relationship will be fine. Those in politics will do well.</p>.<p>Do not rush, think and analyse before wrapping up something important. Pay attention to the subtle nuances to get an idea of which way the wind is blowing. Avoid overthinking.</p>.<p>Plans put into action now will achieve success in all likelihood. Romantic relationships could go through tense moments. Students may get a piece of good news.</p>.<p>You may be in a laidback mood and will find it difficult to focus on tasks that require rigorous analysis. Don’t let challenges weigh you down. Focus on energies and rise.</p>.<p>Your relation would be much better with seniors and older authorities. Favour of associates and boss will boost your confidence. Spouse will give you much-needed support. </p>.<p>It is advisable that you take advice from an experienced person before making any decision related to work. Your management skills are going to be tested today.</p>.<p>You will command immense respect at the workplace. You will be at your philosophical and romantic best. A close friend can serve valuable sounding boards.</p>.<p>You will find success in the political and social front. Your ideas will be liked and valued everyone in at work. Legal matters are likely to get solved. Don't neglect health.</p>.<p>You will get good fame in sports and culture. You are self-confident and ambitious. Those who are unmarried should not rush for things and should choose a partner carefully. </p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>