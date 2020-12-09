Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 9, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Pay attention to what your spouse has to say. Learn to accept mistakes. Problems may arise on the domestic front. People who used to go against you may get along with you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A bonus or a raise is indicated on the cards. Beginning of a new relationship is likely. You should pay attention to family issues. Investing in stocks will be beneficial.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may meet new people from different walks of life. Those in the field of politics and social sector may gain popularity, but they should keep an eye on opponents.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your projects are likely to get approved by higher authority. You will be high on enthusiasm. Romantic relationship will be fine. Those in politics will do well.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Do not rush, think and analyse before wrapping up something important. Pay attention to the subtle nuances to get an idea of which way the wind is blowing. Avoid overthinking.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Plans put into action now will achieve success in all likelihood. Romantic relationships could go through tense moments. Students may get a piece of good news.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may be in a laidback mood and will find it difficult to focus on tasks that require rigorous analysis. Don’t let challenges weigh you down. Focus on energies and rise.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your relation would be much better with seniors and older authorities. Favour of associates and boss will boost your confidence. Spouse will give you much-needed support.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

It is advisable that you take advice from an experienced person before making any decision related to work. Your management skills are going to be tested today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will command immense respect at the workplace. You will be at your philosophical and romantic best. A close friend can serve valuable sounding boards.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will find success in the political and social front. Your ideas will be liked and valued everyone in at work. Legal matters are likely to get solved. Don't neglect health.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will get good fame in sports and culture. You are self-confident and ambitious. Those who are unmarried should not rush for things and should choose a partner carefully.

