Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 21, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will get new opportunity to grow your business in new direction. This is a good day to initiate action on personal projects. Spend some moment with your partner.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The unemployed will get employment. If you are unmarried then there are strong chances of your getting married.You will plan out new projects and work on it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Make a full proofed investment plan to safeguard your hard earned money. Students have to work hard to achieve success in exams.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Disputes among business partners might disturb your business. Don’t be into emotional pressures when making any decisions. Consult your family doctor as your health will be in trouble.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may even lose focus and derail from your regular business activities. Instead of worrying about the prevailing conditions you can rather devote some hours of seclusion to yourself.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Number of enemies and competition will grow but it will not harm you; rather you will gain from healthy competition. You will overcome all previous health issues.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will not fall ill if you maintain your health on a regular basis. Spend your time with people who think positive. Make good relationships with people to avoid mental stress.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Stress and tension will get reduced today. Focus on consolidating your gains. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. You will get honour at work place.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will find some positive movement in pending projects. Don’t think much about your debts, you are soon going to find some way out of it.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be able to solve out complicated case today of your client and this will raise your fame. In politics and social sector you will gain victory over enemies.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may get restless today and your temper will rise because of some tension and stress at your work place. There could minor accident while driving a vehicle.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may have to be extra quick in submitting an assignment, if you want to beat the deadline. Positive thoughts will keep irritation at bay. Chances of a romantic affair are possible.

