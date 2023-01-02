Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 03, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to study /enjoy and entertain
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education
Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success
Domestic & love life: Harmony in family relationship is indicated
Health: recovery from disease is indicated. Some people may suffer from back pain/ BP.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel with care and focus on study
Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education
Career: People in fields like tourism/ hospital/journalism/politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to control your communication to avoid disputes
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/ communication
Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt related people will get benefited
Domestic & love life: Ill health to family member indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem/ tooth ache
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day for earn / family
Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / family needs.
Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ politicians / govt people will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute in family members are indicated today.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems / weakness
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctor/politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family. You will rule today
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem/ weakness
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure/study
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /children/mother
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors /sports /entertainment will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today, you may focus on your job/business/career
Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ house/ vehicle /education
Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors/journalism/ will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Short journey with family / Meeting with siblings is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye / Knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to travel / earn
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/ communication / business growth.
Career: People in fields like politics /govt. job/education/travel/doctors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.
Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure. Take wise decision.
Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.
Health: Today some people may suffer from indigestion / body ache /injury
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/loan premium are expected today.
Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed.
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health
Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Banks/ finance co. will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family or their ill-health is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumber pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy /earn
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/job /business
Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)