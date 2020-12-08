Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 8, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Helpful colleagues at your the workplace will ease some of your tensions and workload. Building a consensus will help you get your ideas on the agenda.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Demands for your products are going to increase, so you can reconsider the price to earn more profits. The export-import business will have a rise in income.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The sun will shine on you and the clouds will go away. Use your money wisely. Cut down your expenses. Investing in stocks will be beneficial. Singles may fall in love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may be enthusiastic about certain developments in your workplace. A rise in income is indicated. You may feel satisfied on the career front. You will progress well.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will take centre stage in all meetings today. You will present your ideas with confidence. You can make your own luck by leading in the right place at right time.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

The stars are in your favour which will lead to success in all your endeavours. Professional growth is indicated. Those in politics should think twice before trusting people.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Social invitations could keep you busy. Be patient you will find a way to overcome challenges. You are likely to feel that people are not interested in what you have to speak.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may feel stuck and are desperately trying to find a solution. Consult an experienced person to get an answer to your problem. Avoid taking stress. Stay calm.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your relation would be much better with seniors and older authorities. Favour of associates and boss will boost your confidence. Family members will be supportive.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Business is likely to expand. Your association with educational institutions may prove beneficial. You will get the guidance of your teachers and Gurus.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There should be many opportunities to learn new skills. Conferences held at a distance could provide opportunities for wielding more responsibility than usual.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your life-partner will give you the much-needed support and will stand with you in difficult situations. Clear all the misunderstandings with your partner. Health needs care.

