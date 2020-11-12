Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 12, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

You are likely to make considerable progress. You may spend a great time with your friends and family. You will juggle work and family responsibilities with ease.
The tide is thankfully turning slowly in your favour. You are now brimming with energy and zeal. Trading in the stocks might lead you to more financial gains.
Do not invest your money blindly, check and analyse before putting your money into something new. Journalists may have a stressful day. Pay attention to health.
Avoid junk food today. Stomach ache or slight fever may trouble you. Be open to take advice from associates. Do not make rash decisions in terms of career, professional life.
You will feel more independent today. Your generosity will be appreciated by others. You will stand solid against all the problems. Happiness and joy will prevail in the family.
You won’t face any difficulty today. You will have a successful day at the workplace. Politicians will progress. Someone from the opposite sex will help make you more gains.
You will be at your creative best. Your relationship with your partner will become more romantic and intense. Take time to make plans before working out directly.
Discuss plans for the future and important issues with your partner. Take care of your kids, they are likely to catch fever or throat infection. Be careful while on wheels.
Increased work pressure will make you feel disturbed. You may attend some social function. Drive cautiously. Take care of your mental health, meditation is a must.
After a long time, you will get a chance to spend quality time with your family/ friends. Retail and marketing business will flourish. Those in the food industry will do well.
Dealing with someone from the opposite sex will be challenging. You will be admired for your advisory skills. Avoid making career and work decisions today.
Give some time to your family as well apart from work. If you maintain consistency in sports you can pull any victory. Some of your co-workers are likely to put you in trouble.
