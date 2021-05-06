Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 6, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You need to be vocal about your thoughts and inner feelings. Theatre, art or music may keep you hooked. It's a romantic day. You will progress well on the work front.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Make cautious investments and keep a tab on your expenditure. Your long term financial goals would be attained. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Control your anger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your life will be fairly balanced but there could be a stagnation in relationships. Your interest in money matters continues. Your focus will be now on how to increase assets.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those in the field of sports or in the acting sector need to take care of their health. Working professionals may bag a big contract. Avoid travelling if possible.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Departmental transfer is likely in job. It's a good day for those in the marketing field. Think twice before making any decisions while trading in stocks. Drive cautiously.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Don't talk aggressively with your superiors. It would be better to use your own skill and calibre other than thinking of taking help from others. Avoid being egoistic.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your parents' support will boost your confidence and you will grow well in the business sector. Long term investment will be beneficial. Love life will be fine.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You might come in contact with some popular entity, someone like a politician. It is advisable that instead of taking favours from others, work hard. Health needs care.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

There should be many opportunities to learn new skills. You should keep an eye on online conferences/ events which may open the doors for your professional success.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Romance will blossom, your charismatic appeal will work wonders on your partner. Those in the field of politics need to correct their mistakes made in the past.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Issues with your family members may erupt. Your former romantic partner may also create troubles for you. But you will be able to overcome all the personal problems.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Domestic harmony may get affected. Acquisition of property is foreseen. Care to be taken on the health front. Worship Lord Shiva if you want to overcome some problem.

