Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 6, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>You need to be vocal about your thoughts and inner feelings. Theatre, art or music may keep you hooked. It's a romantic day. You will progress well on the work front.</p>.<p>Make cautious investments and keep a tab on your expenditure. Your long term financial goals would be attained. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Control your anger.</p>.<p>Your life will be fairly balanced but there could be a stagnation in relationships. Your interest in money matters continues. Your focus will be now on how to increase assets.</p>.<p>Those in the field of sports or in the acting sector need to take care of their health. Working professionals may bag a big contract. Avoid travelling if possible.</p>.<p>Departmental transfer is likely in job. It's a good day for those in the marketing field. Think twice before making any decisions while trading in stocks. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>Don't talk aggressively with your superiors. It would be better to use your own skill and calibre other than thinking of taking help from others. Avoid being egoistic.</p>.<p>Your parents' support will boost your confidence and you will grow well in the business sector. Long term investment will be beneficial. Love life will be fine.</p>.<p>You might come in contact with some popular entity, someone like a politician. It is advisable that instead of taking favours from others, work hard. Health needs care.</p>.<p>There should be many opportunities to learn new skills. You should keep an eye on online conferences/ events which may open the doors for your professional success.</p>.<p>Romance will blossom, your charismatic appeal will work wonders on your partner. Those in the field of politics need to correct their mistakes made in the past.</p>.<p>Issues with your family members may erupt. Your former romantic partner may also create troubles for you. But you will be able to overcome all the personal problems.</p>.<p>Domestic harmony may get affected. Acquisition of property is foreseen. Care to be taken on the health front. Worship Lord Shiva if you want to overcome some problem.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/I1xu09s5X9q9UteaxtKNNE"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/GBGo2dBjTyL0AQ9tOt76O4"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/LCRra0RItbIEuqNpZ28m9Z">click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>