Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 21, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will handle personal matters with ease. Try to spend more time with your partner. Students will have a good day. Before taking any decision, analyse the situation properly.</p>.<p>Today, people may come up with some good financial advice so listen to them. This is a favourable day in terms of love. Your crush/ partner may accept your feelings.</p>.<p>Marital relationship will strengthen. Shun ego and pessimism as they could be the root cause of clashes in the relationship. Avoid being judgemental. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Your debts are likely to get clear. Savings are likely to increase. Happiness and peace will thrive in the family. Those in the field of sports and arts will do well.</p>.<p>This is the time to plan and strategize for your future. You might make good money in trades and will feel secure. You will display great stamina and your confidence ill boost. </p>.<p>The students are likely to get success in competitive exams and may get admission in the desired field or institutions. You will enjoy this day to the fullest. Health will be good.</p>.<p>Your relationship with colleagues and with family members back home will get better. Profits are seen on the cards. Trading in the stock market will be favourable.</p>.<p>You will make a resounding success on the professional front. You will get a chance to work with people with similar mind-set. Your confidence will boost. Take enough rest.</p>.<p>You are likely to achieve success in all your endeavours. People in the legal and banking sector will outshine. You will yield a lot of power in your area of profession.</p>.<p>You may come across some tensed situations. Stay strong and try to find the solutions on your own. Family and personal issues may crop up again. Obstacles are on cards.</p>.<p>Beware of the scamsters, make sure you don't get duped by some official. Take care of all your important documents. Stay cautious in whatever you do. Health needs care.</p>.<p>By dedicated hard work you would achieve desired success on work/ business front. Your name and fame increase only if you change your attitude and work sincerely.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>