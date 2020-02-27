Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 27, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Today's day is going to be busier as compared to your usual days. Before undertaking any new projects check and study them properly. Avoid making a hasty decision at the workplace.</p>.<p>Tight schedule, workload and deadlines will keep you on your toes and taking out time for your loved ones will seem impossible. Travelling will be hectic.</p>.<p>Business meetings, projects, client meetings will keep you engaged today. You will give your time and attention to your personal relationships.</p>.<p>You will see a rise in your name and fame. Avoid being egoistic. Be clear and say what's on your mind, it will lower the chances of misunderstandings.</p>.<p>You can find the perfect piece of furniture which you have been looking for from a long time. Your intellect and smartness will do the talking today.</p>.<p>Minor problems are likely to occur on the social front. People will try to sideline you but you need to keep patience as things will be in your favour soon.</p>.<p>Slow down and work steadily on business projects. Be careful while making decisions in terms of both personal and professional lives.</p>.<p>You may commit mistakes at the workplace while working on projects. Legal matters will increase your stress and tension. Small issues at home may become big.</p>.<p>You might have to settle for a compromise in a lawsuit. People in politics and sports will have a positive day. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>Your life may turn some good and positive turns today. Singles would look forward to getting mingle. Romance is in the air. Be clear with your thoughts.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>