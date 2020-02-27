Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 27, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today's day is going to be busier as compared to your usual days. Before undertaking any new projects check and study them properly. Avoid making a hasty decision at the workplace.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Tight schedule, workload and deadlines will keep you on your toes and taking out time for your loved ones will seem impossible. Travelling will be hectic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Business meetings, projects, client meetings will keep you engaged today. You will give your time and attention to your personal relationships.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will see a rise in your name and fame. Avoid being egoistic. Be clear and say what's on your mind, it will lower the chances of misunderstandings.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You can find the perfect piece of furniture which you have been looking for from a long time. Your intellect and smartness will do the talking today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Minor problems are likely to occur on the social front. People will try to sideline you but you need to keep patience as things will be in your favour soon.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Slow down and work steadily on business projects. Be careful while making decisions in terms of both personal and professional lives.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may commit mistakes at the workplace while working on projects. Legal matters will increase your stress and tension. Small issues at home may become big.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You might have to settle for a compromise in a lawsuit. People in politics and sports will have a positive day. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your life may turn some good and positive turns today. Singles would look forward to getting mingle. Romance is in the air. Be clear with your thoughts.

