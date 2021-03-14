Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 14, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your messed up emotions may up stress and would disturb your mental peace. Do not distance yourself from family and friends. Conquer your inner demons.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your life is about to take a positive turn. Be it personal, professional or romantic front, things are likely to improve for you. Meeting new people will be beneficial.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

New associations are on the cards. You will feel motivated. This is a period that will change you from the inside out. Take care of your belongings. Avoid travelling.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will make money and expand in a big way. Health will be good and you will be filled with energy and zeal to go full throttle. Family matters will be solved.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The work pressure may increase which will lead to stress and tension. A small quarrel with your partner is likely to happen. Be careful while trading in stocks.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Do not go hard on yourself. Take enough rest, avoid burdening yourself with work. Indulge in some self-care. See both sides of a coin before expressing yourself.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Today, you need to have a great zest in order to overcome problems. Avoid arguing with your partner. Your harsh words may hurt your loved ones. Control your anger.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your kind behaviour develops a sense of sharing, ultimately contributing to happiness and prosperity. You need to follow a routine and take a good diet.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may not be able to concentrate on office work due to personal/ domestic problems. Those in the field of politics need to work hard. Take care of your health.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Those in the field of sports and politics will be able to win over their opponents. You may be blessed with name and fame. Your children may make you proud.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Concentrate on your work. There are certain professional relations that may put you in troubles. Otherwise, your relationship with loved ones will be good.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

The home the atmosphere will be good. You will be more inclined towards religion. Your financial status may improve. Trading in commodities will be profitable.

