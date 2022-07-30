Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 31, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES: Today is the day to travel and meditate.

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items or female members of your family. You will also make investments.

Career: People in fields like tourism, cosmetics, and entertainment will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Travel for studies, pilgrimage is expected. Some people may buy vehicle or flat.

Health: Female members may visit clinic or hospital for health issues. Some people may suffer from throat or skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS: Gaining knowledge and earning more are on the cards today.

Finance: You are likely to spend more on education and/or medical treatment.

Career: People in sectors like health, entertainment, and arts will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Interviews will be successful. Some people may get permits or licenses that they had applied for. Some people will achieve success in competitive exams.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / kidney / skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI: There's an indication of a change of job or business.

Finance: Unemployed people may get a job. Some may get a permanent position at their workplaces.

Career: It's a good day for people in fields like tourism, entertainment, education, and automobile.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people can find their life partner as per their choice. Those expecting babies will get good news today.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER: Good day to buy a vehicle or house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education and/or on a vehicle.

Career: People in fields like education and automobile will achieve success. Some people may get promotion.

Domestic & love life: Some people may attend training camps. Some people may find rental flats.

Health: Some people may suffer from problems related to inflammation.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO: Today is the day to avoid mistakes in business, job, and domestic life.

Finance: You might pay off loan premiums or insurance premiums.

Career: Servicemen will feel stressed due to workload. Loss in business is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Long journey is indicated. Father's health will disturb you.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee/ arm / eyes /nervousness

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO: Today is the day to travel and have fun.

Finance: Expenses are likely on luxury or beauty items, vehicle or education.

Career: It's a beneficial day for people in fields like education, event management, and tourism.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people will find their life partners. Today, you may spend quality time with your spouse.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache or skin problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA: You will recover money that was stuck.

Finance: Expenditure is indicated on illness and luxury items.

Career: Both businessmen and servicemen should not depend on their staff or assistants. They should personally take part in the process.

Domestic & love life: Unemployed people may get jobs today.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problem, lower back or muscle pain. Stress, injury are indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO: Travel and investment is indicated today.

Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment are likely to occupy your mind.

Career: People in fields like art, entertainment, sports, and the share market will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Some people may go abroad for education or business tour. Some may enjoy vacation with family.

Health: Some people may get hospitalised, but they will get cured soon.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS: Today is the day to make gains after having suffered losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house or vehicle maintenance.

Career: Those in fields like education and/or occult science will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Students will find it difficult to concentrate in studies, as some relatives may visit your home.

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN: Your regular work and some form of entertainment will occupy your day.

Finance: Expenses on mother, wife, sibling, or education are indicated.

Career: People in fields like entertainment, event management, and cosmetics will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Some people can write their travel experience on their blog. Some people may go abroad for business tour/ education. Newly married couple can go for honeymoon. Some people can go out for vacation with family.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / diabetes

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS: Today is a good day to learn the art.

Finance: Some people may invest in a house or buy a vehicle.

Career: Success is indicated for those in fields like education, architecture, and automobile.

Domestic & love life: Students will achieve success in exams. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist or back pain, or indigestion.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES: Today, your advice will help others.

Finance: Some may plan a budget to expand their business.

Career: You may perform some religious or spiritual activity at your workplace.

Domestic & love life: Good day to start meditation or spiritual activity. You may read a spiritual book.

Health: Some people may suffer skin problem or back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red