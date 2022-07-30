e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 31, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:23 PM IST
article-image

ARIES: Today is the day to travel and meditate.

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items or female members of your family. You will also make investments.

Career: People in fields like tourism, cosmetics, and entertainment will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Travel for studies, pilgrimage is expected. Some people may buy vehicle or flat.

Health: Female members may visit clinic or hospital for health issues. Some people may suffer from throat or skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS: Gaining knowledge and earning more are on the cards today.

Finance: You are likely to spend more on education and/or medical treatment.

Career: People in sectors like health, entertainment, and arts will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Interviews will be successful. Some people may get permits or licenses that they had applied for. Some people will achieve success in competitive exams.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / kidney / skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI: There's an indication of a change of job or business.

Finance: Unemployed people may get a job. Some may get a permanent position at their workplaces.

Career: It's a good day for people in fields like tourism, entertainment, education, and automobile.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people can find their life partner as per their choice. Those expecting babies will get good news today.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER: Good day to buy a vehicle or house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education and/or on a vehicle.

Career: People in fields like education and automobile will achieve success. Some people may get promotion.

Domestic & love life: Some people may attend training camps. Some people may find rental flats.

Health: Some people may suffer from problems related to inflammation.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO: Today is the day to avoid mistakes in business, job, and domestic life.

Finance: You might pay off loan premiums or insurance premiums.

Career: Servicemen will feel stressed due to workload. Loss in business is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Long journey is indicated. Father's health will disturb you.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee/ arm / eyes /nervousness

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO: Today is the day to travel and have fun.

Finance: Expenses are likely on luxury or beauty items, vehicle or education.

Career: It's a beneficial day for people in fields like education, event management, and tourism.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people will find their life partners. Today, you may spend quality time with your spouse.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache or skin problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA: You will recover money that was stuck.

Finance: Expenditure is indicated on illness and luxury items.

Career: Both businessmen and servicemen should not depend on their staff or assistants. They should personally take part in the process.

Domestic & love life: Unemployed people may get jobs today.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problem, lower back or muscle pain. Stress, injury are indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO: Travel and investment is indicated today.

Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment are likely to occupy your mind.

Career: People in fields like art, entertainment, sports, and the share market will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Some people may go abroad for education or business tour. Some may enjoy vacation with family.

Health: Some people may get hospitalised, but they will get cured soon.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS: Today is the day to make gains after having suffered losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house or vehicle maintenance.

Career: Those in fields like education and/or occult science will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Students will find it difficult to concentrate in studies, as some relatives may visit your home.

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN: Your regular work and some form of entertainment will occupy your day.

Finance: Expenses on mother, wife, sibling, or education are indicated.

Career: People in fields like entertainment, event management, and cosmetics will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Some people can write their travel experience on their blog. Some people may go abroad for business tour/ education. Newly married couple can go for honeymoon. Some people can go out for vacation with family.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / diabetes

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS: Today is a good day to learn the art.

Finance: Some people may invest in a house or buy a vehicle.

Career: Success is indicated for those in fields like education, architecture, and automobile.

Domestic & love life: Students will achieve success in exams. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist or back pain, or indigestion.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES: Today, your advice will help others.

Finance: Some may plan a budget to expand their business.

Career: You may perform some religious or spiritual activity at your workplace.

Domestic & love life: Good day to start meditation or spiritual activity. You may read a spiritual book.

Health: Some people may suffer skin problem or back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Sunday, July 31, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 31, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 31, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Mumbai: Newly-constructed road in Mulund starts developing cracks

Mumbai: Newly-constructed road in Mulund starts developing cracks

IAS reshuffle in Chattisgarh, 12 officers transferred

IAS reshuffle in Chattisgarh, 12 officers transferred

Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari's comments on Mumbai cause massive row: All you need to know

Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari's comments on Mumbai cause massive row: All you need to know

Maratha candidate from SEBC quota can’t be appointed on posts reserved for EWS

Maratha candidate from SEBC quota can’t be appointed on posts reserved for EWS