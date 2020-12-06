Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 6, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those in politics may have a wonderful day. You may gain special recognition in your profession. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

After tackling professional issues efficiently, now you should focus on personal relationships. Your creativity will peak. You may get a chance to catch up with your hobbies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Investment will be a good idea. People from the opposite sex may get impressed by you. Drive cautiously in the evening. Avoid eating late at night. Take care of your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

An unwanted situation may arise where you will have to spend some money. Health needs care. Be careful while travelling. Avoid driving, as an accident is likely to occur.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Starting a new business venture may not be successful. You may escape any psychological ordeals with their sheer will power and determination. Stay connected to your family.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Avoid creating unnecessary issues at home or office. Don't neglect your partner's feelings and emotions. You should not mix your personal issues with professional ones.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You sow the seed for future business and meet people you can tap when the need arises. You may meet people who share your vision of better tomorrow. Love life will be good.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Be ready to face some fresh challenges. Marriage is on the cards for some. You may get good news. Avoid arguing with your partner and instead, try to solve the issues.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will work hard and obtain from the results by your courage and competence. Your social horizons should widen, and you will quit obsessing about your current love.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Suggestions and opinion of your partner for professional activities may prove beneficial. Fluctuations in married life may continue. You may think of buying a new vehicle.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Money isn't everything in life. Stop prioritising money over family/ loved ones. Make sure you don't hurt anyone's sentiments today. Students will do well in exams.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Several concerns come together today and will create some tension. Try to stay away from legal matters. Don’t expect any big profits while trading in the stock market.

