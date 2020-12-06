Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 6, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Those in politics may have a wonderful day. You may gain special recognition in your profession. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.</p>.<p>After tackling professional issues efficiently, now you should focus on personal relationships. Your creativity will peak. You may get a chance to catch up with your hobbies.</p>.<p>Investment will be a good idea. People from the opposite sex may get impressed by you. Drive cautiously in the evening. Avoid eating late at night. Take care of your health. </p>.<p>An unwanted situation may arise where you will have to spend some money. Health needs care. Be careful while travelling. Avoid driving, as an accident is likely to occur.</p>.<p>Starting a new business venture may not be successful. You may escape any psychological ordeals with their sheer will power and determination. Stay connected to your family.</p>.<p>Avoid creating unnecessary issues at home or office. Don't neglect your partner's feelings and emotions. You should not mix your personal issues with professional ones.</p>.<p>You sow the seed for future business and meet people you can tap when the need arises. You may meet people who share your vision of better tomorrow. Love life will be good. </p>.<p>Be ready to face some fresh challenges. Marriage is on the cards for some. You may get good news. Avoid arguing with your partner and instead, try to solve the issues.</p>.<p>You will work hard and obtain from the results by your courage and competence. Your social horizons should widen, and you will quit obsessing about your current love. </p>.<p>Suggestions and opinion of your partner for professional activities may prove beneficial. Fluctuations in married life may continue. You may think of buying a new vehicle. </p>.<p>Money isn't everything in life. Stop prioritising money over family/ loved ones. Make sure you don't hurt anyone's sentiments today. Students will do well in exams.</p>.<p>Several concerns come together today and will create some tension. Try to stay away from legal matters. Don’t expect any big profits while trading in the stock market. </p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>