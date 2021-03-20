Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Keep chasing your goals, don't give up. Your rapport with seniors/ authorities will improve. You will make wise decisions. Domestic, business problems will get solved.</p>.<p>This is a good time to settle disputes. Focus on your work instead of hanging around. Your partner may give you wonderful ideas, which you should consider.</p>.<p>You would be able to finish off your assignments/ work on time. Romantic moments are on the cards. Your bond with your life partner will strengthen considerably.</p>.<p>Your colourful imagination may help make your love life more enjoyable. Domestic issues need your attention. All your worries, personal complexes may get dissolved.</p>.<p>Do not give up against mounting pressure, hold your feet on the ground firmly. Someone who is close to you may bring trouble. Don't dive deeper into problems.</p>.<p>On the romantic front, try to keep your emotions under control. You may feel a bit depressed due to delays and mounting workload. Avoid lending your money.</p>.<p>Your health may get affected because of mental anxieties. Do not indulge in self-harming activities. Stay connected with your loved ones. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Be careful while expressing your views in front of your co-workers regarding projects. You can't be right every time. Avoid being overconfident. Stay humble.</p>.<p>Your popularity in the workplace will soar. Your experience in your sector and your knowledge about the field may benefit you. Promotion is on the cards.</p>.<p>Domestic life may hit a rough patch. Your disturbed personal life will indirectly affect your professional life. Avoid taking any hasty decision in terms of business.</p>.<p>Get to the details of the projects before accepting them. Legal matters may get solved. You will get much-needed support from your life partner. Confidence will boost.</p>.<p>You have to be more careful if you are in a position to authorise any proposal or documents. An argument with your life-partner is likely to occur. Control your anger.</p>. <p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/IepRvZqsX0y03R6kRkKXaH"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/LbAEJPBOzt09JOD5dVLqV3"> click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p>