Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep chasing your goals, don't give up. Your rapport with seniors/ authorities will improve. You will make wise decisions. Domestic, business problems will get solved.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good time to settle disputes. Focus on your work instead of hanging around. Your partner may give you wonderful ideas, which you should consider.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You would be able to finish off your assignments/ work on time. Romantic moments are on the cards. Your bond with your life partner will strengthen considerably.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your colourful imagination may help make your love life more enjoyable. Domestic issues need your attention. All your worries, personal complexes may get dissolved.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Do not give up against mounting pressure, hold your feet on the ground firmly. Someone who is close to you may bring trouble. Don't dive deeper into problems.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

On the romantic front, try to keep your emotions under control. You may feel a bit depressed due to delays and mounting workload. Avoid lending your money.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your health may get affected because of mental anxieties. Do not indulge in self-harming activities. Stay connected with your loved ones. Take care of your health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Be careful while expressing your views in front of your co-workers regarding projects. You can't be right every time. Avoid being overconfident. Stay humble.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your popularity in the workplace will soar. Your experience in your sector and your knowledge about the field may benefit you. Promotion is on the cards.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Domestic life may hit a rough patch. Your disturbed personal life will indirectly affect your professional life. Avoid taking any hasty decision in terms of business.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Get to the details of the projects before accepting them. Legal matters may get solved. You will get much-needed support from your life partner. Confidence will boost.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You have to be more careful if you are in a position to authorise any proposal or documents. An argument with your life-partner is likely to occur. Control your anger.

