Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 30, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 06:54 PM IST
ARIES

Family responsibilities and banking work will keep you busy.

Finance: Invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are from banking, education, real estate, vehicle business will find success.

Domestic & love life: Household activities, banking work, family get-together will keep you occupied.

Health: You may suffer from eye / speech problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Confidence is your main strength.

Finance: Spend your time and money to improve your health and personality.

Career: Self-employed people, people from communication / networking / advertisement agencies will find success.

Domestic & love life: Your moral and confidence level will be high today.

Health: Overall health will be fine today.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Travel and spend .

Finance: Invest for your familial needs.

Career: Those who are from banking, investment, and tourism backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Go on a shopping trip or a long journey with your family.

Health: You may feel nervous or isolated. Eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Fulfill all your desires.

Finance: Achieve financial stability.

Career: Those who are self-employed will find success. Personal efforts of people working in the private/public will lead them towards success.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy good family time. Meet your children and siblings.

Health: Maintain your health.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Work life will keep you engaged.

Finance: Receive foreign funds. Invest in your business.

Career: Travelling for work is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive work responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, throat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Luck will be in your favour.

Finance: Your profit is connected with your luck.

Career: Those who are from education, travel, and religious sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pay attention to your father's advice. Long journey or a religious trip with your family is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from thigh pain, muscle pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Commercial loss is indicated and troubles in daily activities is indicated.

Finance: Loss in business is indicated, so plan accordingly.

Career: Avoid making mistakes at work. Role overload, work pressure, pressure of targets is expected.

Domestic & love life: Pay loan premium or insurance premium. Family life may suffer due to work load.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Business activities and family life will keep you busy.

Finance: Invest in business, higher education, and travelling.

Career: Additional clients in your business is expected. You might be presented with business contracts today.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Some people may do court marriage. Those who were waiting for parent's consent for marriage, will receive it.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, thigh pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Solve your business problems and relationship problems.

Finance: Recover your monetary losses.

Career: Hurdles, struggles at the workplace are expected. Doctors, astrologers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life may suffer due to busy work schedule.

Health: Don't neglect health due to work load. You may suffer from knee pain, stomach ache, dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Enjoy life, be full of love and entertain.

Finance: Invest money in business or for family parties.

Career: People from stock market, arts, sports, entertainment backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today. Married/committed people will spend quality time with their partners .

Health: Some people may get discharged from hospital.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today will be a mixture of profit and loss.

Finance: Housing/car loans may get sanctioned today.

Career: People from textile, education sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives or in-laws may visit your house. Family issues may be discussed today. House/vehicle repair is indicated, so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, chest pain.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoy work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family and entertainment purposes.

Career: People from stock market, art,entertainment, and communication backgrounds will find success. Businessmen may sign new contracts.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals might work out. Propose to your loved ones. Married people will enjoy quality time with their family.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

