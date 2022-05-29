Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 30, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Family responsibilities and banking work will keep you busy.
Finance: Invest in your family business or property.
Career: Those who are from banking, education, real estate, vehicle business will find success.
Domestic & love life: Household activities, banking work, family get-together will keep you occupied.
Health: You may suffer from eye / speech problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Confidence is your main strength.
Finance: Spend your time and money to improve your health and personality.
Career: Self-employed people, people from communication / networking / advertisement agencies will find success.
Domestic & love life: Your moral and confidence level will be high today.
Health: Overall health will be fine today.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Travel and spend .
Finance: Invest for your familial needs.
Career: Those who are from banking, investment, and tourism backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Go on a shopping trip or a long journey with your family.
Health: You may feel nervous or isolated. Eye problems are also indicated.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Fulfill all your desires.
Finance: Achieve financial stability.
Career: Those who are self-employed will find success. Personal efforts of people working in the private/public will lead them towards success.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy good family time. Meet your children and siblings.
Health: Maintain your health.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Work life will keep you engaged.
Finance: Receive foreign funds. Invest in your business.
Career: Travelling for work is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive work responsibilities.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, throat / eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Luck will be in your favour.
Finance: Your profit is connected with your luck.
Career: Those who are from education, travel, and religious sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Pay attention to your father's advice. Long journey or a religious trip with your family is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from thigh pain, muscle pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Commercial loss is indicated and troubles in daily activities is indicated.
Finance: Loss in business is indicated, so plan accordingly.
Career: Avoid making mistakes at work. Role overload, work pressure, pressure of targets is expected.
Domestic & love life: Pay loan premium or insurance premium. Family life may suffer due to work load.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, indigestion.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Business activities and family life will keep you busy.
Finance: Invest in business, higher education, and travelling.
Career: Additional clients in your business is expected. You might be presented with business contracts today.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Some people may do court marriage. Those who were waiting for parent's consent for marriage, will receive it.
Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, thigh pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Solve your business problems and relationship problems.
Finance: Recover your monetary losses.
Career: Hurdles, struggles at the workplace are expected. Doctors, astrologers will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life may suffer due to busy work schedule.
Health: Don't neglect health due to work load. You may suffer from knee pain, stomach ache, dysentery.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Enjoy life, be full of love and entertain.
Finance: Invest money in business or for family parties.
Career: People from stock market, arts, sports, entertainment backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today. Married/committed people will spend quality time with their partners .
Health: Some people may get discharged from hospital.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today will be a mixture of profit and loss.
Finance: Housing/car loans may get sanctioned today.
Career: People from textile, education sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives or in-laws may visit your house. Family issues may be discussed today. House/vehicle repair is indicated, so take precautions accordingly.
Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, chest pain.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Enjoy work and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on family and entertainment purposes.
Career: People from stock market, art,entertainment, and communication backgrounds will find success. Businessmen may sign new contracts.
Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals might work out. Propose to your loved ones. Married people will enjoy quality time with their family.
Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)