Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Money trends are positive as you ponder your goals and aims for the future. You will feel rejuvenated, and perform wonderfully at work. You will have a loving relationship with spouse, children and elderly in the family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You might feel uncomfortable to do things, which you feel are not right. But, at a workplace sometimes we have to follow orders. Health problems will be there today due to tension.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Some exciting things will happen in your life today. You will feel fresh, with a need of a partner who will understand your feelings. Romance is in the air. Be clear with your thoughts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your strategies are going work and bring success. Today, business meetings will be beneficial for your future projects. Romantic relationship will bring happiness. Finance will be good.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will be successful in a number of plans with your friends. Avoiding fickle behaviour would be the first step to pour your heart out to your beloved. Foreign projects will keep you busy.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
There may be an expansion of living quarters, either through a move or through renovation. Court matters will get solved with the help of friends or an experienced person.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Good day for students. Romance is in the air for some. Today, you might not take on tedious tasks. Don’t worry about problems arising in politics and social sector.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Participation in social activities can yield lucrative opportunities if you are alert enough to discover them. Make small changes in politics and sports that will bring to you positive results.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Hasty decision in business or profession may go wrong today. There might be a slump in work, so don’t get frustrated. There will be small quarrel with your spouse.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Your political and social career will be on top. Foreign tours for some may bring happiness and money. Students waiting for admission for higher studies will get those.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Meditation and other relaxation techniques will help you tide over the bumps gracefully and safely. Don’t feel sad if your work doesn't get rewarded by seniors today.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Those in film sector will get chance to take a break. Recovery of debt is likely. Your intelligence will impress your seniors. Romance is on the cards for some.