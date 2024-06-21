Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 24, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain/travel
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education/sports/travel
Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/politics/travel will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family function/ GT/ fun with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye /ear problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/ study
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle/education.
Career: People in fields like bank/hotel/hospital/politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Day for house hold activities/ enjoy with family
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/tooth ache/eye problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel/take care of health.
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /health/travel
Career: People in politics/ medical/communication/tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: journey with Family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to take care of health/travel/invest
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/travel
Career: People in fields like medical/politics/bank./hotel / tourism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: ill health/ long journey with family members is indicated .
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today all your wishes will be fulfilled
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health
Career: People in politics/medical/ hotel/ tourism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you will take initiative in family decisions
Health: Some people may suffer from head ache/ eye problem/fever
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father
Career: People in fields of tourism / medical /politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Ill health / journey with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today you will get success with luck
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel.
Career: People in communication /journalism/politics/travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / heart problems
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today, you may face obstacles in career and family life
Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel /education
Career: People in fields like education / Hotel /medical /occult will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of father is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / eye / heart/ Knee pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education/premiums
Career: People in occult/medical/ security/insurance/ research will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/spouse is indicated.
Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ premiums/spouse/business.
Career: People in insurance/ bank/finance/ medical /security will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ business/ spouse/ health
Career: People in arts/sports/entertainment/medical/politics/govt/bank will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family GT/ fun with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today you will get financial stability.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ career/ house/ vehicle/ education
Career: People in medical/ entertainment /politics/ automobile/education/property will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/mother is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red