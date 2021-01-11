Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 11, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Be cautious while signing new business contracts today. Avoid getting embroiled in controversies at work place or otherwise, as that might land you in trouble. Those engaged in research work or in sports sector must work hard to achieve their goals.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
The bubbly flows and the good times roll on and on as if to make up for lost time. Friends and colleagues rally around you and work out problems together. Romance is in the air.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your emotions are still messed up. You are alienating yourself from family, friends and work. You seem harassed by demons lurking within you. No one is responsible for this, but yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
There is harmony at home and work, and a lot of ground is thankfully covered. There is profitable travel and new associations to be made, which will prove to be beneficial in the long run.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You should find it easier to progress, and so the more effort you put into furthering your ambitions, the more you will benefit. Friends will leave positive influence.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
There will be strong backing from your seniors, and this will boost your confidence to work on a new or a difficult task. Try to brush up your skills by reading some books.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You have a tendency to uplift your children mentally and socially. Think very carefully before speaking. You will be busier than every before at work. The ‘give and take’ equation prevails there too.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will find that digital communication makes your persuasive abilities stronger in an exciting new way. Look out for it, because the solution to employment obstacles may not always be front and centre in line of your vision.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Health-related problems will leave you worried. Give proper thought and time before taking on or signing new assignments. Today, chances of making gains through share market trading are high.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
There may be a sudden and frequent change in job work or business. Those connected with exports will benefit owing to an increase in international contacts. Your love life will improve.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
An average day with minimal luck, but you will be able to overcome problems. Be diplomatic in your interactions. Be careful not to make a display of emotions.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You can gain some money through speculation. You will be worried about health today. Minor tensions may become big, and might affect your health, including an increase in blood pressure.