Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 15, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will invent new schemes to attract more clients towards your business. This will benefit you financially, and also increase your prestige. Legal matters will get solution from friends.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You will get the desired success and profit in your field of work or business. Your financial position will be average as you will earn the necessary amount of money.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your efforts to find bliss and strengthen your love life meets with success as your partner is intensely attracted to you. This is also a good time to set financial goals and make plans for the successful completion of various projects.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Fortune will smile on you. You will be deeply religious and will enjoy good health. The positive energy that you infuse into your work will be appreciated.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You may want to come up with better ways to strike the right balance between work and personal commitments as loved ones may be feeling alienated due to your inability to spend time with them.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Dashing and exciting as your actions may be, you are easily distracted. Those fond of reading, writing and lecturing will find ample time. Journalists have an exciting day today.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You might feel uncomfortable while discussing important points with your clients today. If possible avoid legal settlement today. Injuries or stomach related issues may affect your health.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will be robust and healthy. A position of power will come to you. Friends will help you in making new business deals. There is more success at home than abroad.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Students will have chances of getting success in exams of their desired fields and competitive exams for higher education. You want to enjoy the life to the fullest.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
In politics and social activities, don’t proclaim your plans as others might take advantage of that. In business and job, you know your responsibilities and you will work accordingly.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
While you will be in the mood to spread your love and money around, you may find it difficult keeping a lid on your feelings once your passions are aroused. Issues of trust that arise may have more to do with your own problems than those of others.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You scatter your energies and they don’t result in much. Money comes in through one hand and goes out with ease through the other. Be cautious while signing any deals today.