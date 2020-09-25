Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 25, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may take a break from your busy schedule to spend some 'me' time. Love life will bring happiness. Those in the film industry will do well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

All your plans scheduled for the day will work out smoothly. You will rock at your workplace. Travelling with your partner is likely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Make sure you don't steal your teammates' credit. Your helping nature will win many hearts. Overconfidence may land you in trouble.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today is the time for consolidation. Health needs attention. Invest in specific sectors as advice by an analyst. Students will do well.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

A deal with foreign clients will open the door of progress for you. You may get honoured for your hard work. Luck is with you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Minor problems will get resolved. You will be in a happy mood. This is the right time to disclose your feelings to partner/ loved one.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Speak your mind clearly and thoroughly. A minor crisis in the domestic sphere or an emotional confrontation is possible.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You need to put an extra amount of hard work and labour in your ongoing projects. Health will be troublesome. Control your anger.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Professional commitments will keep you away from family. Discussion with subordinates will be helpful. Meditation is a must.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will extend yourself emotionally at the workplace. It's going to be a hectic day. Sportspersons, lawyers will do well.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

On the professional front, you may have a tough day. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Stay connected with your loved ones.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Those in the field of sports will earn name and fame. Confidence will boost. Wedding bells are ringing for those who are unmarried.

