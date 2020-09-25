Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 25, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You may take a break from your busy schedule to spend some 'me' time. Love life will bring happiness. Those in the film industry will do well.</p>.<p>All your plans scheduled for the day will work out smoothly. You will rock at your workplace. Travelling with your partner is likely.</p>.<p>Make sure you don't steal your teammates' credit. Your helping nature will win many hearts. Overconfidence may land you in trouble. </p>.<p>Today is the time for consolidation. Health needs attention. Invest in specific sectors as advice by an analyst. Students will do well.</p>.<p>A deal with foreign clients will open the door of progress for you. You may get honoured for your hard work. Luck is with you.</p>.<p>Minor problems will get resolved. You will be in a happy mood. This is the right time to disclose your feelings to partner/ loved one.</p>.<p>Speak your mind clearly and thoroughly. A minor crisis in the domestic sphere or an emotional confrontation is possible.</p>.<p> You need to put an extra amount of hard work and labour in your ongoing projects. Health will be troublesome. Control your anger.</p>.<p>Professional commitments will keep you away from family. Discussion with subordinates will be helpful. Meditation is a must.</p>.<p>You will extend yourself emotionally at the workplace. It's going to be a hectic day. Sportspersons, lawyers will do well.</p>.<p>On the professional front, you may have a tough day. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Stay connected with your loved ones.</p>.<p>Those in the field of sports will earn name and fame. Confidence will boost. Wedding bells are ringing for those who are unmarried.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>