Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to entertainment /study /travel with physical or mental stress
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/entertainment/loan premium/property/study
Career: People in fields like entertainment/sports /art / surgeon / insurance /research / security will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. You may attend family get together with some gossip and dispute.
Health: Some people may suffer from mental / physical stress / injury / acidity / headache
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/ earn / invest/ expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure for property/ Vehicle/travel/business/health
Career: Job transfer / Business tour is indicated. Travel tourism business may flourish. Dispute with your business partner is indicated.
Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / feet pain / eye problem.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to fulfill all your desires after some struggle.
Finance: Expenditure for medical bills/children. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.
Career: Dispute with your staff is indicated. Servicemen will get promotion.
Domestic & love life: Advice / help of children will be beneficial
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache/ acidity / back pain/ eye problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Today is the day to see growth in power/authority
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/ health/education/travel
Career: People in fields like hospital / police / fire workers/ barbers /art classes will get success. Servicemen will get promotion. Mistakes in work or dispute with seniors is also indicated.
Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid dispute with children.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / back pain/ body ache
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Saffron
LEO
Today is the day to travel / study / focus on work
Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education /travel/children/vehicle
Career: People in fields like education /construction /auto parts/garage/entertainment will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated. You may attend a religious program.
Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity /knee pain/ pain in thighs.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for loan premium/insurance premium /travel/commission/study
Career: People in fields like commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance / hardware & repairing business will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ ear problems/ shoulder problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LIBRA
Today is the day to control anger and solve problems in commercial and family life.
Finance: Expenditure for business / family needs / health is expected.
Career: People in fields like event management / lodging / gym / medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time. Dispute with spouse is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain /throat pain/ kidney/tooth ache
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to control anger both in career / family. Take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse/ education/health. Some people may apply for/ get loan.
Career: People in fields like education /gym /politics / bar /pub will get success today.
Domestic & love life: Family life will be suffered due to job responsibilities/ill health
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / stomach ache / head ache /body ache
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / children /property/vehicle
Career: Some people may leave their job. People in fields like doctors/ police/security/ defense /sports/architects will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family disputes / Troubles in travel are also indicated.
Health: Today some people may get cured after some painful treatment or operation. Some people may suffer from back pain / leg pain /eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Golden
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to hold your relationship bond tight both in commercial and family life.
Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated.
Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing / Doctors/ entertainment/art will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: dispute with mother is expected.
Health: Some people may suffer from heart / chest pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to concentrate on your work.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / business /education /vehicle /house
Career: People in fields like Technician / barbers/ butchers /education/ arm forces/art classes/architects will get success. Disputes at office or work place is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with seniors. Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain /back paim
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to take precaution in job/ business as loss is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ business /education
Career: People in fields like technical / garage/ bar/ medical/ police/sports/art will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Control anger, as family dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain / thigh pain /eye problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red